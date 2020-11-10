Chamber Golf tournament raises $2,100 for Children’s Museum

On a beautiful Northern Nevada day, werewolves, pirates, escaped prisoners, witches, scuba divers, a Top Gun Tom Cruise look-alike, and other costumed creatures came out in force on Oct. 30 to play in the Halloween Golf Scramble held at Silver Oak Golf to support the Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada and the Carson City Chamber of Commerce.

The Halloween-themed tournament was coordinated by the Chamber. Many area businesses and attractions gave to support a silent auction and raffle. Special thanks go to the Campagni Auto Group and the many hole sponsors for their financial support. Hole sponsors provided treats to add to trick-or-treat bags provided to every player and held games and raffles to make the event even more memorable. Southwest Gas generously donated a Weber Grill as their silent auction donation to benefit the museum.

Because the Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada has been in financial stress due to the COVID-19 mandated closures and a slowdown of visitors due to the continuing pandemic, Chamber Chair Rob Joiner stated, “ We wanted to somehow help the Children’s Museum in their efforts to keep their doors open for area families and invited them to join us by selling hole sponsorships and are proud to announce the Chamber was able to issue a $2,100 check to the museum thanks to the generosity of the hole sponsors and players.”

The Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada opened in 1994 in the historic Civic Auditorium, now a historic downtown landmark. The Chamber was founded in 1945 and has been located on the site of the Nevada State Railroad Museum since 1988.