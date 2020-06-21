Change of leadership at The Salvation Army in Carson City and Douglas County

Captains Mark and Leslie Cyr.

Courtesy

The Salvation Army’s Territorial Headquarters in Rancho Palos Verdes, California has announced that Captains Mark and Leslie Cyr of The Salvation Army in Carson City and Douglas County have been appointed to the Pueblo, Colorado Salvation Army.

The Cyrs have been in Carson City since July 2011.

Coming to Carson City and Douglas County will be Captains Mark and Dora Stearns. They are relocating from Olympia, Washington and arrive on July 1.

“We have loved our time in this community and have three children that have decided to begin their families here,” said Mark Cyr. “We will be back to visit. And when we retire, Carson City will be at the top of our list to consider settling in.”

The Cyrs are very grateful for the many supporters of The Salvation Army that have helped to make their time in Carson City and Douglas County so rewarding.

“We have had a number of successes during our time here which we are extremely proud of and has been largely due to community support,” Cyr said. “This has included being able to grow the youth programs, move to a new building allowing us to be able to expand services for those in need. And collaborating with local churches to form a partnership, named ‘Night Off The Street’ each winter keeping area homeless sheltered in the winter to prevent deaths due to exposure. Even more importantly, has been our time to share the mission of The Salvation Army: to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and meet human needs in His name without discrimination.”

The Salvation Army at 911 E. 2nd St. serves more than 22,000 people each year from Carson City, Douglas County and the surrounding communities helping with school supplies, emergency food, emergency lodging, utilities, homeless prevention, homeless shelter transportation, holiday assistance, Summer Day Camp, Before School Care, Day Camp and Summer Camp.