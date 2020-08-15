Cheryl Evans sells property management business

Cheryl Evans with NAI Alliance Carson City is retiring and has sold her property management business to Kevin Sigstad, RE/MAX Premier Properties.

“RE/MAX Premier Properties is a great fit,” said Evans. “They have extensive property management experience and a stellar reputation in both the Carson City and Reno markets. I am ready to spend more time with my grandchildren, but I will stay on as long as necessary to be sure the transition is seamless.”

NAI Alliance’s commercial property sales and leasing, operated by Brad Bonkowski, Rocky Joy, Ale Avila Moncada, Bruce Robertson, and Andie Wilson is intact at its current downtown location.

“Property management is a very intense specialty,” said Bonkowski. “To be done properly, it needs to be a focus. Kevin’s existing property management business can easily step into Cheryl’s existing accounts and offer the high level of service that Cheryl’s clients have come to expect and enjoy.”

The two businesses will continue to team up.

“We look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with him to ensure our clients’ needs are met professionally,” said Wilson. “Kevin Sigstad is a certified property manager and has been managing commercial properties for 25 years. Upon completion of the sale, RE/MAX Premier Properties will manage almost 2 million square feet of properties.”