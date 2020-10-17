Children’s Museum and Chamber plan Halloween-themed golf tournament

Once on a downward spiral, golf has become the sport du jour for those seeking to be outdoors in a safe environment where friends can meet and socially distance while getting needed exercise.

Realizing the renewed interest in golf, the Carson City Chamber is taking the golf tournament to the next level. Since Halloween is just around the corner and Friday, October 30 is a state holiday and the official start of the Nevada Day Weekend, it made sense to combine golf with Halloween and just have a fun day of camaraderie while raising some needed funds for the city’s Northern Nevada Children’s Museum and the Chamber.

Because of the lengthy shutdown of the museum due to mandated COVID-19 closures by the state, the museum has been hard hit financially and has been struggling to keep their doors open. It made sense for the Chamber to help the bottom line of the museum by partnering with them to hold a tournament at Silver Oak Golf.

Christine Brandon, Executive Director of the museum states, “We are pleased to partner with the Chamber and thank the community in advance for participating in this tournament so that we can keep our doors open and our lights on to continue to serve the families of this great community.”

Silver Oak Golf provides retrofitted carts with a plastic shield separating two riders. Management also adheres to the strict rules to reduce exposure and spread of the virus. Masks must be worn to play.

Some of the highlights of the event include a $10,000 prize for the Hole In One contest sponsored by Carson City Toyota and a special prize to Smash the Cadillac sponsored by Capital Ford. Plus, there will be a number of other contests featuring great prizes. Registration includes golf, cart, lunch, drinks and more.

To support your Chamber and the Children’s Museum by enjoying a day of golf at Silver Oak Golf, go to http://www.carsoncitychamber.com/spotlight/details/golf for further details.

It will be great to get out, play golf, enjoy the fresh air, and reconnect with those who you may have not seen for a while. And it’s a good way to kick off the always fun Nevada Day Weekend even though this year’s parade has been cancelled as has so many of our signature events.