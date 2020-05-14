Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada transforming during shutdown

In the famous words of the great Dr. Seuss, “You have brains in your head, and feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose.”

The Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada came to a crossroads in mid-March and has taken a stand and shifted to the direction they choose! In response to the worldwide shut down the Carson City museum’s doors were locked and staff prepared for a temporary closure. What has come of it has created a new energy and transformation of the Museum.

When asked to elaborate on these changes, Executive Director Christine Brandon said, “We are doing a lot of remodeling, relocating, refurbishing, updating, and deep cleaning. This is an inside out change going on here,” she said. “We’re simplifying everything and

cleaning things up. Tactile learning is what it’s all about, an interactive, hands-on focus will be felt throughout the entire museum.”

The Museum is making no income without admissions and yet, Brandon and the Museum’s Board of Directors, with Jennifer Merideth at the helm, chose to make the very best of their time to focus on key projects and to rebranding the community non- profit. The feeling of the Museum has a surge of excitement, enthusiasm, and is eagerly waiting for all of the children and families to return and have hands on fun in a welcoming environment for kids to … be KIDS!

With change comes expense. Without admissions the Museum is relying solely on volunteers, grants, and donations. Board President, Merideth, “This is a true community-based organization.” What CMNN really needs right now, in lieu of absent admissions and memberships, are donations. Small or large, any amount helps this treasured place to continue to serve the children of our region.” Merideth went on to say, “I know there are people in this community who love this Museum, and they may not fully understand the financial position that the Museum is in, or what it takes to run this giant building,” Merideth said. “That’s why we hope to encourage the community to take a second look.”

The team comprised of Brandon, the museum staff, and the Board of Directors is also working hard to raise additional funding with an online fundraiser at, https://tsi.getchaos.com/t/children-s-museum-of-northern-nevada, featuring merchandise for all sizes, with the new branded logo. Ten dollars of every item purchased comes directly back to the Museum. Donations can be made by going online to http://www.cmnn.org or writing to: The Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada, 813 N. Carson Street, Carson City, NV 89701. Also call 775-884-2226 or email fundraising@cmnn.org if you’re interested in donating time as a volunteer. In addition, a fundraising event, The first annual Pure Imagination Gala, is scheduled for Sept. 18 inside the Casino Fandango Ballroom in Carson City. The event is Willie Wonka themed and will feature Jacques the Magician. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $50 per ticket.