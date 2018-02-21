Chili Bingo night benefits Carson Middle School band

Chili, bingo, raffles, oh my!

The Carson Middle School band is hosting its 10th Family Chili Bingo night on Friday. The event is the band's biggest fundraiser, with all of the profits going back to the program, helping pay for trips, finance instruments and accessories and music for future performances.

"This is the biggest fundraiser of the year and helps set us up financially for the school year and helps students have an easier access to a program that requires participation fees that not all can afford," said Nick Jacques, CMS band director.

It will be a chili cook-off to decide the tastiest chili in Carson along with about 15 rounds of Bingo through the night.

"It is a family fun and friendly event with delicious food, amazing prizes and it is all supporting an important part of our community," Jacques said. "And with how cold it will be, this will be the happening spot!"

The band program has 210 students in it currently, who have to pay more than $600 to participate between instrument rentals, a trip to compete, books and uniform rental. Typically, they raise about $6,000 but Jacques said they hope to raise $10,000 this year for the program.

There will be prizes available throughout the night for the best chili, bingo winners and raffles. Prizes include restaurant gift certificates, a scenic drive over Lake Tahoe, free pizza for a year and Disneyland park hoppers.

The cost to taste the chili is $5, and to enter a chili it's free. Bingo cards and raffle tickets will also be available for $1 each.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the event starting at 6 at the Carson Middle School gym.

For information and to enter the chili contest, visit http://www.cmsbands.org.