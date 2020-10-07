Chris Pattison is second applicant for Carson City supervisor seat

A second application for the Ward 3 Supervisor seat has been submitted by Chris Pattison.

Pattison is a former Carson City Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue volunteer who received the Presidential Volunteer Service Award for his work.

“It is my goal to help Carson City grow in a positive manner. To work with the rest of our board and our community in a fair and balanced way, promoting and protecting the reasons that we all love this area, while also listening to the desires of our community,” reads his application.

The application includes recommendations from Donna Inversin, treasurer, Muscle Powered and a member of the Open Space Advisory Committee; Ron Knodel, president, Action Medical Inc.; and Maurice White, a candidate for Ward 2 supervisor.

Last week former Justice of the Peace Robey Willis submitted his application for the seat that will open up in January when Mayor-elect Lori Bagwell vacates the seat.

Carson City is accepting applications for Ward 3 Supervisor until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9. The application and requirements, including being a current resident of Ward 3, can be found online at https://www.carson.org/government/application-for-ward-3.

The Board of Supervisors plans to interview applicants at a special meeting on Nov. 4. The appointee will serve out the remaining two years of Bagwell’s term.