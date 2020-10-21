CHS senior to clean up C Hill Saturday

Carson High School student Michael Service, 17, seeking to earn his Eagle Scout rank with the Boy Scouts of America Troop 341, is organizing a project Saturday and has recruited volunteers to clean up C Hill. Courtesy

Eagle Scout

Carson High School senior Michael Service, a Boy Scout working to become an Eagle Scout, will be hosting an event from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday to clean up C Hill.

Service, 17, of Troop 341, began with the Cub Scouts in the third grade and moved into the Boy Scouts when he turned 12. He has three merit badges left to complete plus this project, according to his mother, Lorann Service.

Service plans to meet at the Greenhouse Garden Center at 2450 S. Curry St. at 7 a.m. The project to improve C Hill will include lunch and water for those who help, as well as masks for protection.

Service is asking for those to make sure they’re wearing proper working attire, including longsleeved shirts, pants, closed-toe shoes, gloves, hats, sunglasses and sunscreen.

The work will include moving large rocks and pulling sagebrush and weeks to make the “C” more visible. Lorann Service said volunteers already have signed up to assist, but older children, preferably 13 and up, are asked to help, and waivers will be provided on site. Adults also are asked to accompany the younger age range of students who choose to be involved.

For information, e-mail animalmike64@gmail.com.