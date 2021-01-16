Chuck and Darlene Lacugna of Gardnerville celebrate 65th anniversary

Chuck and Darlene Lacugna of Gardnerville celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Dec. 24.

The couple will celebrate with family at a later date when it is safe.

They were married on Dec. 24, 1955 in Chicago during a Christmas break from their respective colleges: Illinois Institute of Technology and National College of Education.

Upon graduation Chuck worked for Commonwealth Edison and Darlene taught primary grades in Cicero, Illinois.

In 1962, Rocketdyne of Canoga Park, Calif., hired Chuck as a test engineer and so the family moved to the San Fernando Valley. In 1970, funding for the Apollo Moon Project expired so Chuck went to work for Bechtel Power for 17 years. Later he returned to Rocketdyne to work on the Antimissile Interceptor Program until he retired in 1995.

Darlene was primarily a stay-at-home mom who volunteered at the local grade school and Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and also was a substitute teacher in the L.A. school system.

The Lacugnas have two children: Susan (Kenny) of Pismo Beach, Calif., and Charles (Anne) of Northridge, Calif. They have three grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and 10 step-great-grandchildren.

For more than 20 years the Lacugnas were active at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Carson City where Darlene started and directed a bell choir. After Darlene retired, the Lacugnas attend Carson Valley United Methodist Church. Right now they are doing puzzles at home and waiting for activities at the Elks Lodge and the Senior Center to resume.