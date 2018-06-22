Churchill Arts Council preps for 2018-19 season

Membership forms for the 2018-2019 season will soon be available on the Churchill Arts Council website.

During the new year, the Arts Council is presenting a variety of programs ranging from musical presentations to visual arts exhibitions to poetry and prose readings.

Membership has a plan for everyone who enjoys the arts. The levels of support include Individual, $25; Family, $50' Supporting, $100; Associate, $250; Principal, $500; Advocate, $1,000; Sponsor, $2,500; and Guarantor, $5,000.

Plans also include ticket packages for the entire season at $125 that includes all performing arts events and the fall and spring film series or "Five Packs" at $80 each good for five performing arts events or four performing arts events and either the fall or spring film series.

Both plans, however, exclude "An Evening with the Arts. All seating is reserved.

This year's musical performances include the following programs:

Recommended Stories For You

• Las Cafeteras, performance by Chicano band from East LA whose music fuses spoken word, folk and traditional Afro-Mexican musics; Sept. 22.

• Kugelplex, performance by San Francisco-based six–piece Klezmer ensemble, who play the traditional celebratory instrumental "old world soul" music of East European Jews; Nov. 3.

• Bill Frisell, "When You Wish Upon A Star", performance by legendary guitarist, featuring vocalist Petra Hayden, and musicians Thomas Morgan and Rudy Royston, pays tribute to classic film scores; Jan. 26.

• Sammy Miller & the Congregation, presentation of a genre-bending show that combines theatre and comedy with joyful jazz; March 9.

• So Percussion, performance by innovative percussion-based quartet who will present sensational interpretations of percussion-based modern classics; April 13.

• Gina Chavez & Band, performance by award-winning bilingual Latin-folk singer and her band; May 18.

Not included in the packages are two outdoor concerts at Oats Park:

• Tris Munsick & the Innocents, free, in-the-park concert by a Wyoming-based country band who perform traditional, old time country music covers as well as their new, edgier work; Aug. 18.

• Rocky Dawuni, free, in-the-park concert by seven-piece Ghanaian band, who will perform their signature "Afro Roots" sound which is a mixture of Reggae, Afrobeat, Highlife and Soul Musics; June 15.

The Arts Council's website goes live next week with the 2018-2019 events. For information on the membership forms or next season's programs, go to http://www.churchillarts.org.