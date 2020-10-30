Churchill Arts Council reception Friday night

Join the Churchill Arts Council for a Nevada Day reception on Friday, Oct. 30 from 5-9 p.m.

Selections from the Permanent Collection are on display in the E. L. Wiegand & Kirk Robertson Galleries through Nov. 14.

The ChArts Store features an eclectic array of artworks, prints, books, ceramics, crafts, ephemera and other hand-crafted items by local and regional artists.

The Store will be open Oct.30 from 5-9 p.m. during the Nevada Day reception for the Selections from the Permanent Collection exhibition; Saturday, Nov. 21, from 7-10 p.m. for the John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band performance; and Dec. 5 from 5-9 p.m. for the holiday reception for the Lahontan Valley Fine Arts Invitational and first viewing of the Michael Sarich exhibition, 3X: Painting & Sculpture.

If you would like to make an appointment to visit the ChArts Store at another time, call 775-423-1440.