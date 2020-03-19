Churchill County Administration Building offices by appointment only

Churchill County officials made the decision today to institute a “by appointment only” policy for the departments located in the County Administration Building, located at 155 North Taylor Street. This policy will go into effect tomorrow, March 20, 2020. Despite efforts to change operating procedures for the departments located in this building, we are still experiencing situations with too many members of the public gathered in close proximity.

Effective March 20, 2020 and until further notice the following Administration Building offices will be available by appointment only:

· Assessor’s Office: (775)423-6584

· Building Department: (775)428-0264

· Clerk/Treasurer: (775)423-6028

· Commissioner’s Office: (775)423-4092

· Comptroller: (775)428-1414

· County Manager: (775)423-5136

· Human Resources: (775)428-1311

· Planning Department: (775)423-7627

· Public Information Office: (775)423-2266

· Recorder’s Office: (775)423-6001

“During this unprecedented time, Churchill County is doing our utmost to protect the health of our citizens and employees from potential exposure to COVID-19. We are here to serve the public and feel it necessary to implement practices to ensure we are providing the safest possible environment in which to do so,” said Jim Barbee, county manager.

Those needing to make an appointment should call the appropriate number listed above to schedule. Citizens are highly encouraged to utilize the County’s website at http://www.churchillcounty.org, as many options exist for doing business online or over via telephone.

Information on Churchill County actions regarding COVID-19 may be found on its website at: http://www.churchillcounty.org/covid-19 This page is updated regularly as information becomes available.