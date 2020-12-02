Churchill County celebrates Small Business Saturday

Both the Churchill Economic Development Agency and the Fallon Chamber of Commerce promoted Small Business Saturday in Churchill County. Lisa Gonzales of CEDA and the Chamber’s Executive Director Lucy Carnahan help people sign up for the many activities offered that day. Delayne Lemon, an independent stylist with Color Street (Easynailcandy.com), listens to a question about her products, and Sara Beebe, CEDA’s director of Operations, shows a Shop Small cookie.