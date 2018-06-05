Churchill County Commission to meet Thursday

The Churchill County Commission meets at 8:15 a.m. Thursday in suite 102 of the County Administration Building. The commission chamber is being used for early voting.

Commissioners will consider or take action on the following agenda items.

Adoption of Resolution 181-2018 urges the Board of Regents of the Nevada System of Higher Education to continue following policies outlined in their Resolution 81-8 concerning use of the proceeds from the sale of certain agricultural properties that are to be placed in trust and used for purchasing land for an agricultural experiment station; for improvements to an agricultural experiment station; or for improvements to the 4-H camp.

An application filed by E. & C. Schank Properties, LLC for sending sites on properties located at 1600 Austin Highway, Austin Highway, and Wood Drive. The applicant proposes to place a conservation easement on the properties.

Approval of the distribution of the $88,235.29 revenue resulting from Nevada Revised Statutes 453A — Medical Use of Marijuana. Staff is recommending the funds be used to support Board of Health Strategies and body cameras for law enforcement; however, the board may discuss and take action directing the distribution of those funds in any manner.

Approval of personnel changes approved in the Budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2018-19.

Update on the Drug Task Force.

Memorandum of Agreement with the State of Nevada, Department of Veterans Services for use of office space in the Churchill County Annex Building.

Approval of the Lease Agreement with Western Nevada College for classroom space in the Churchill County Annex Building.

Approval of Resolution 180-2018 authorizing the disposal of personal property by the District Attorney's Office.

Approval of Pay Tables for Fiscal Year 2018-19, which include the 2 percent general adjustment approved within the Final Budget for FY 2018-19 and approval of an additional 0.5 percent general adjustment to help offset the 12.6 percent increase in employee paid healthcare costs.

Sponsorship of the fourth Aannual Nevada Economic Development Conference for $1,500.

Reappointment of Peggy Hughes and appointment of Gary Cordes to the Churchill County Advisory Board to Manage Wildlife.