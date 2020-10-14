Churchill County Commissioner – District 3

Dr. Gregory S. Koenig

Occupation: Optometrist

Age: 53

Contact: gkoenig.king@gmail.com

Record of Service: I have previously served on the Churchill County School Board for 12 years, having been elected three times. I have proven my leadership during this time, serving as board president for half of that time. I also served on the state level as president of NASB (Nevada Association of School Boards) and was on their executive committee for 6 years. I was on the Board of Control for the NIAA (Nevada Interscholastic Athletic Association) for 3 years, governing all the high school athletics in the state. I have had a successful optometry practice for over 20 years. This business experience and my experience on the school board will help me be an efficient effective county commissioner.

Education:

Dr. Gregory S. Koenig

Koenig

Graduated in the top 10% of my class from Churchill County High School (GO Greenwave)

Split my undergraduate work between Ricks College and the University of Nevada Reno

Got my Doctorate in optometry degree from Pacific University College of Optometry.

Platform:

My name is Greg Koenig. I have decided to run for county commissioner to help preserve the conservative values that this county has traditionally espoused. I feel like our rights and beliefs are being attacked on all sides. The state government in Carson City is being controlled by liberals voted by as Vegas and Washoe County, I feel the rural counties, including Churchill County, are not being adequately represented. We need to do all we can to protect our rural way of life. We need to fight to protect our 2nd amendment right to bear arms. We need to stand against unlimited illegal immigration. We need to require personal identification to be able to vote. We need to be proud of our flag and work to save the term “one nation, under God” in our pledge of allegiance. We need to be able to support our law enforcement instead of trying to defund it. We need to resist more taxes and a bigger government. I love Churchill County, this is my home. I live and work here, and have for almost all of my life. My grandchildren who live here are 5th generation in this valley. I am proud to be the republican candidate and all that it stands for. We can’t afford to let the liberal Democrats to take over our county government, they already have taken over our state government. Vote for me, the right choice for Churchill County.

What are the top 2 issues facing Churchill County and how do we work toward solutions?

There are many issues facing Churchill County at the moment and it is difficult pairing it down to two, but I want to discuss the future economic development in Fallon which goes hand in hand with future growth in Churchill County and the current housing shortage. I definitely think we should strive for and encourage growth in our county. But I also think it’s equally important to have a master plan with reasonable, sustainable growth and not just charge full speed ahead without direction. I know there are some questions about water usage but I still support going ahead and promoting the CHIP (Churchill Hazen Industrial Park) project, to bring new and innovative light industry into the county. Also the Sky Ranch industrial complex has potential to help boost the future economy of Churchill County. I feel the CEDA hiring Bruce Breslon was a good move and the moving of the Chamber of Commerce right next to CEDA makes it easier for them to work closer together. This county is facing a severe housing shortage, we need more housing. Both to purchase and to rent. Currently the County is planning on putting waste and water lines down Rice Road to “T” north with Moody. That should help the Sky Ranch project off the ground along with other developments in the area. There is also a road planned from Rice to Coleman which will assist development in the area. It’s important that the county develops and improves our infrastructure which will help bring in more development to help take care of our current housing shortage. With the Navy expanding, more military personnel will be coming into the area which will only exacerbate the problem. The county itself has some multifamily dwellings planned off of Coleman Road, which will help provide affordable options for the area.

Kelli Mae Kelly

Occupation: Executive Director – Fallon Food Hub

Age: 41

Cotact: 775-234-8816; 619-379-5776; Kelli.Kelly.2020@gmail.com; http://www.KelliMaeKelly.com; facebook.com/kellikelly2020; Twitter: @Kelli_Mae

Record of Service:

Fallon Youth Club Board Member & Former Vice President of Resource Development (2011 – Present)

Career & Technical Education Advisory Committee – Churchill County School District (2012-2014, 2018-Present)

Churchill County Library Board of Trustees (2018-Present)

Kelli Kelly

Kelly

Fallon Food Hub Director and Former Board Chair (2016-Present)

Center Street Farmers Market Committee (2017-Present)

NevadaGrown Board Member (2017 – Present)

Nevada Farms Conference Board Member and Chair (2018-Present)

Western Nevada College – Specialty Crop Institute Advisory Board (2019-Present)

2018 Cantaloupe Festival Queen

2018 Fallon’s Remarkable Woman – Community (Nevada Appeal & Lahontan Valley News)

2019 Best in Fallon – Best Volunteer (Nevada Appeal & Lahontan Valley news)

Nevada Council for Food Security (5/2020 – present)

Emerge Nevada Board of Directors – Chair of Recruitment, Nomination, and Selection (7/2020 – present)

Education:

Villa Park High School – 1996

Art Institute of California, San Diego – Associates Occupational Science – Culinary Arts 2004

Platform:

I am a community builder. Building community involves four separate yet inter-related areas: Economic Development, Workforce Development, Infrastructure, and Community Development. For Churchill County to grow in a sustainable and solvent manner, these four areas need to be kept in balance.

As the economic health of our community grows through outside recruitment, increasing the footprint of established businesses, and home-grown start-ups we need to have a qualified workforce to fill jobs locally. Availability of entry level housing will enable our trained and employed workforce to take steps towards generational wealth. Community organizations provide services, experiences, and activities to support and entertain our population. These are the ways that we come together and grow the shared spirit that makes Churchill County such an amazing place to live!

My experience in citizen leadership and community development within Churchill County has equipped me with the skills and focus to achieve these goals. I have helped entrepreneurs develop new culinary and agricultural ventures and expand the scope of their businesses. I have developed new events, fundraised for community organizations, and helped grow our beloved traditions. Finally, I am a creative problem solver, methodical in meeting goals, and I overcome challenges through positivity and collaboration.

What are the top 2 issues facing Churchill County and how do we work toward solutions?

Water

Water is our most valuable natural resource in Churchill County—it is also the most fragile essentially the limiting factor on growth and development in the county. Therefore, water must be a part of every conversation and consideration faced by Churchill County leadership.

Churchill County is at the end of the line within our watershed, which means that we must collaborate with other counties on water conservation. In addition, there is much that we can do at the local level to protect this valuable resource.

Churchill County already has a great foundation. We have a comprehensive county water conservation plan, which was updated in June 2019. Past boards of commissioners developed minimum land requirements for new independent residential wells and has laid the groundwork for an ever-expanding county water system. The county also has a plan to capture ground water, which will support the county water system and re-charge our aquifer. Strategic planning around water includes forecasts following a variety of models through 2050.

It is essential to be vigilant in the protection of our water supply to ensure access to clean drinking water for future generations. I will work to protect our access to safe water by prioritizing conservation of natural resources in all strategic plans for the county.

Growth

Nothing good has ever been built without a plan—growth in Churchill County is no exception. A good plan evaluates where we have come from, where we are at, and where we want to go. Forecasts for population growth from regional economic development authorities and the state are helpful for establishing growth expectations. But the efforts at the county level need to be more comprehensive than simply anticipating an increase in population.

I believe that growth needs to happen simultaneously in four different arenas: economic development, housing & infrastructure, workforce development, and community development. If these four areas fall out of balance, the overall quality of life in Churchill County will be impacted. As we work to bring new businesses into Churchill County and to expand existing businesses, we want to have a qualified and able workforce to fill the new good-paying jobs. We also want those qualified workers to be able to afford entry-level housing so that they may create generational wealth for their families. Finally, community organizations and services provide the opportunity for recreation, entertainment, and leisure so that our residents can live fulfilling lives.

Currently, Churchill County has a critical housing shortage. We need to be focused on mitigating this crisis to ensure that our community works for all of our residents! I will prioritize access to affordable housing and actively work to remove barriers inhibiting progress on land development in the county.