Churchill County government COVID information

The following is the latest recap of either procedures implemented by various agencies or organizations regarding COVID-19. For continual updates, check the LVN website and Facebook page. Because the state and county have entered phase one, changes could be implemented at any time.

Churchill County Sheriff’s Office

Notice of change:

The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office has started the process of returning to normal operations.

If you are going to be entering the Sheriff’s Office for any reason, you will be required to bring and wear a mask unless there is an obvious emergency.

Fingerprints will be done by appointment only on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays during the hours listed below. Upon arrival at the Sheriff’s Office for your appointment we ask that you remain in your vehicle and call 775-423-8083 to let us know you are here at that time we will let you know if we are running behind or are ready for you to come in.

Total number of people allowed into the lobby will be restricted to four as we strive to maintain the 6-feet social distancing restriction.

For appointments Call 775-423-8083.

Lobby hours will be 8 a.m. to noon with a break for lunch and then reopen 1-5 p.m.

Fingerprint appointments will be set as available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays.

Morning appointments available between 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Afternoon appointments available between 1:15 p.m. until 4 p.m.

City of Fallon

City Hall is closed to the public.

City staff will still be at work and available to assist residents and businesses via telephone or electronic means during normal business hours. City crews will also be at work as they continue to operate and maintain the city’s utilities and other essential service.

The city encourages residents and businesses to call City Hall with any questions or inquiries. General city questions or inquiries should be made to 775-423-5104; Engineering/Building Department questions or inquiries to 775-423-9863; Police Department questions or inquiries to 775-423-2111; and Municipal Court questions or inquiries to 775-423-6244.

The city also encourages customers to make utility payments by phone, online via fallonnevada.gov/residents/utilities, or by using any of the four utility payment drop locations throughout the city:

• City of Fallon parking lot, S. Carson St.

• Stillwater Plaza parking lot, 2105 W. Williams Ave.

• CC Communications parking lot, 1750 W. Williams Ave.

• CC Communications parking lot, 879 S. Maine St.

Due to the unprecedented nature and fluidity of the current situation, the city of Fallon will monitor the coronavirus on a continuous basis and keep residents informed as the situation evolves.

Continue to monitor the city’s website, fallonnevada.gov; its Facebook page; and/or follow the city on Twitter@CityofFallon for further updates and information.

The Lahontan Valley News will also publish any updated information from the city on its website and Facebook page.

Churchill County government

With a state of emergency being declared by the State of Nevada due to COVID-19, Churchill County is taking additional measures to help protect its citizens and county staff. If you are a member of a vulnerable population (those 65+ and anyone with underlying health issues) we strongly urge you to conduct any county business by phone or using online services.

Effective immediately, the following county services are closed:

Parks & Recreation facilities, fields, and programs, including CARE

Churchill County Library

Churchill County Museum

Pennington Life Center (except for a drive-thru meal delivery service at the from portico from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Churchill County officials made the decision to institute a “by appointment only” policy for the departments located in the County Administration Building, located at 155 North Taylor Street. Residents are highly encouraged to utilize the County’s website at http://www.churchillcounty.org, as many options exist for doing business online or over via telephone. Information on Churchill County actions regarding COVID-19 may be found on its website at: http://www.churchillcounty.org/covid-19 This page is updated regularly as information becomes available.

CART

Churchill Area Regional Transportation will only be providing essential transportation services to medical, nutrition, and employment appointments during this time of reduced services and social distancing.

Pennington Life Center

Churchill County officials made the decision to reduce or modify services at its William N. Pennington Life Center, effective immediately.

• The lobby area, front desk and dining room are closed. For those who come to the dining room for their mid-day meal, a drive-through meal service will be set up under the portico at the front entrance and packaged meals will be handed out from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Those with questions are encouraged to contact the Life Center at 775-423-7096 as phones will be staffed.