Churchill County has first positive case of COVID-19

Fallon, NV – On Monday, Churchill County announces its first positive case of COVID-19.

The patient is a male who was tested at Renown Health and has been hospitalized there.

Persons may have come in contact with the patient at the Grand Slam Market on North Maine/Freeport Circle in Fallon in April.

Due to privacy concerns, we will not be releasing additional patient information.

Now that COVID is here, Churchill County is doubling down on our previous planning efforts, meeting with community and state leadership and urging everyone to maintain social distancing of at least six feet with non-household family, friends, neighbors and members of the public. Please, no public gatherings of 10 or more people. Distancing is vitally important and we ask again that you adhere to the Governor’s request to stay home.

This community has risen to the occasion in the past and we are counting on you do so again. Thank you for your help and for doing the right thing for all of us.