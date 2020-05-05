Churchill County has two more positive COVID-19 cases

Nevada health officials have notified Churchill County of two more positive cases of COVID-19.

The two new cases are both female: one in her 30s, the other in her 70s. The total number of identified positive cases in the county now stands at five.

Because of privacy concerns, the state has not released additional information.

Churchill County leaders collect COVID testing numbers on a regular basis from Banner Churchill Community Hospital, NAS Fallon, the Narag Fallon Family Clinic and the Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe and report those cumulative totals as they come in on its website and social media platforms.