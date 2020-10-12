Churchill County High student tests positive for COVID-19

Churchill County School District reported Monday a Churchill County High School student who attends in-person has tested positive for COVID-19.

The district has taken all measures of action related to the safety and well-being of all students and staff in the building and will notify all parties who may have had a primary exposure (per the district and state guidelines) based on contact tracing throughout our system.

The last day the student was present in the building was Oct. 1.

CCSD is committed to providing the most current and verified COVID-19 information available. The school district continues to stay active in our cleaning and safety protocols, including requirements for physical distancing and the wearing of masks for staff and students.

The CCSD asks families to continue to complete the daily screener and ensure their children understand the importance of maintaining distancing and face-covering usage.