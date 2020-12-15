Churchill County museum director Dan Ingram dies

Dan Ingram at his museum welcome reception in 2015.

Courtesy

Dan Ingram, Churchill County Museum director, died last week from undetermined causes.

Ingram, 56, served as the county museum director for the past five years and was known for bringing new and interactive initiatives, events and displays to the museum over the course of his tenure.

“Dan’s passing is a great loss for the museum and our county family of team members who make this county so great,” said Bob Getto, director of the Churchill County Museum Board. “He was so instrumental in bringing the museum into the 21st century with technology.”

Prior to moving to Fallon in 2015, Ingram worked as the museum coordinator and historic preservationist for the city of Dickinson, North Dakota, for five years. A native of Ottumwa, Iowa, he was previously curator of the Johnstown Area Heritage Association in Johnstown, Pennsylvania where he oversaw the Johnstown Flood Museum and led the development of the Johnstown Heritage Discovery Center, Johnstown Children’s Museum and Wagner Ritter House and Garden. He holds a bachelor’s degree in American Studies from the University of Iowa and a Master’s degree in History from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

County Manager Jim Barbee fondly notes working with Dan.

“Those who were fortunate enough to know Dan will remember not only his sense of humor, but his passion for the museum and making history a fun, interactive experience for all ages. Dan was always quick to lend a hand to others and helped forge a great relationship with our Library and many of our other departments and community groups.”

Carol Lloyd, Churchill County Library director, was a close friend of Ingram’s who also heavily collaborated with him on projects benefiting both the museum and library. She recalls him as the consummate professional who understood the bigger picture.

“He also understood libraries and as a result, the library and museum often hosted events together for our community. Dan was incredible supportive of library initiatives and was always the first to volunteer a gift basket or other item for any library event,” Lloyd said. “I am going to really miss him.”

Lloyd said a recent Library Services Technical Grant the Churchill County Library received to create a virtual tour experience of Hidden Cave would not have happened if not for the help and collaboration with Ingram.

“Dan’s connection to, and relationships with, UNR, the Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe and the Bureau of Land Management, along with his grant-writing skills and understanding of the process, helped us get a nearly $75,000 grant from the federal government via the State of Nevada, for this project,” she explained.

Dan was to receive his five-year county service award at the Dec. 16 Board of County Commissioners’ meeting. No remembrance events have yet been announced.