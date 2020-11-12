Churchill County offices open by appointment

Decision made to further reduce person-to-person contact during rise in COVID cases

Following the governor’s announcement on Nov. 10 strongly urging Nevadans to limit contact with others during the current rise in COVID cases across the state, Churchill County is making adjustments to how its offices interact with public, which in some cases, will include appointment-only visitation. Be sure to contact the office you want prior to showing up to ensure the new procedures will not impact your business with the county.

This policy is in effect starting tomorrow, Nov. 13, and will remain in effect until further notice.

County office numbers are:

· Assessor’s Office: (775)423-6584

· Building Department: (775)428-0264

· Cemetery: (775)423-4066

· Child Support (775)423-8423

· Clerk/Treasurer: (775)423-6028

· Commissioner’s Office: (775)423-4092

· Comptroller: (775)428-1414

· Cooperative Extension: (775)423-5121

· County Manager: (775)423-5136

· Court Services (775)423-4222

· District Attorney’s Office: (775)423-6561

· District Court (775)423-6088

· Emergency Management (775)423-4188

· Facilities & Grounds: (775)423-7733

· Human Resources: (775)428-1311

· Justice Court: (775)423-2845

· Juvenile Probation (775)423-6587

· Library: (775)423-7581

· Museum: (775)423-3677

· Parks & Recreation (775)423-7733

· Public Works, Planning & Zoning: (775)423-7627

· Public Information Office: (775)423-2266

· Recorder’s Office: (775)423-6001

· Road Department: (775)423-4133

· Sheriff’s Department (non-emergency): (775)423-3116

· Social Services: (775)423-6695

“Churchill County is doing our utmost to protect the health of our citizens and employees from potential exposure to COVID-19. In order to do this, please call the office you want prior to showing up in person. We are here to serve the public and feel it necessary to implement practices to ensure we are providing the safest possible environment so that we may stay open,” said Jim Barbee, county manager.

Those needing to make an appointment should call the appropriate number listed above. Citizens are highly encouraged to utilize the County’s website at http://www.churchillcountynv.gov, as many options exist for doing business online or via telephone.

Those wishing to “attend” public county meetings are strong urged to join online via Zoom. Meetings, agendas and Zoom log-in instructions for every meeting are listed at: http://www.churchillcountynv.gov/37/Agendas-Minutes

Information on Churchill County COVID test numbers and actions regarding COVID-19 may be found at: http://www.churchillcountynv.gov/covid-19 This page is updated regularly as information becomes available.