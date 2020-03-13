Churchill County opts to reduce services at Pennington Life Center

Churchill County officials have decided to reduce or modify services at its William N. Pennington Life Center. This decision was made in an abundance of caution and to protect the county’s vulnerable population of senior citizens vis-à-vis COVID-19.

Effective immediately at the Life Center and until further notice:

• The lobby area, front desk and dining room are closed. For those who come to the dining room for their mid-day meal, a drive-through meal service will be set up under the portico at the front entrance and packaged meals will be handed out from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• All recreational classes and activities are cancelled.

• Meals On Wheels home meal delivery will not be affected at this time.

• The beauty salon, as a private business, remains open at this time.

• Those with questions are encouraged to contact the Life Center at 775-423-7096 as phones will be staffed.

“Churchill County wants to be out in front of the COVID-19 issue. Protecting a vulnerable population is top-most in our minds and this concern led to our decision to reduce activities at the Life Center,” said Jim Barbee, county manager.

Information on Churchill County actions regarding COVID-19 may be found on its website at: http://www.churchillcounty.org/covid-19 This page is updated regularly as information becomes available.

Currently, there are no known positive cases of COVID-19 in Churchill County.