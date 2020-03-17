Churchill County reduces operations due to COVID-19

With a state of emergency being declared by the State of Nevada due to COVID-19, Churchill County is taking additional measures to help protect its citizens and county staff. If you are a member of a vulnerable population (those 65+ and anyone with underlying health issues) we strongly urge you to conduct any county business by phone or using online services.

Effective immediately, the following county services are closed:

• Parks & Recreation facilities, fields, and programs, including CARE

• Churchill County Library

• Churchill County Museum

• Pennington Life Center (except for a drive-thru meal delivery service at the from portico from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

All other county offices will remain open but be on reduced staffing. Please call ahead to the office you need to do business with before showing up or use the county’s online services. Churchill County office phone numbers are listed on the county’s website under the departments tab at the top of the homepage. Some of those are listed here:

• Assessor’s Office: 423-6584

• Building Department: 428-0264

• Clerk-Treasurer’s Office: 423-6028

• Court Services: 423-4222

• District Attorney’s Office: 423-6561

• District Court: 423-6088

• Human Resources: 423-1311

• Justice Court: 423-2845

• Juvenile Probation: 423-6587

• Planning: 423-7627

• Public Information Officer: 423-2266

• Recorder’s Office: 423-6001

• Social Services: 423-6695

The Sheriff’s Office has closed the visitor’s kiosk in its front lobby. Inmates may still be “visited” using online services.

Law enforcement and first responders will continue to respond as needed.

Until further notice, only time-sensitive business will be conducted at the county’s public meetings and agendas will be abbreviated as such. Face-to-face business meetings discouraged.Additional information on county services will be posted as details are finalized.