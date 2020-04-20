Churchill County reports first COVID death

A man in his 50s who had underlying medical conditions and was hospitalized at Renown Health last week died on Saturday, Churchill County reports.

Due to privacy concerns, neither Churchill County nor the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services will release additional detailed information.

On Friday, Churchill County announced two more positive COVID-19 cases. The patients are a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s. Once again, neither Churchill County nor the Nevada DHHS will release additional information due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIIPA).

The Churchill County health district falls under the Nevada DHHS. The Nevada DHHS completes an exposure investigation with each positive case of COVID-19 reported in the county.

Once the investigation is complete, DHHS contacts those who have possibly been exposed and provides guidance on their health situation.

The county reminds residents who believe they have been exposed or are exhibiting symptoms consistent with COVID-19, to call the Nevada Coronavirus direct line at 800-860-0620 and complete pre-screening before going to a medical facility.

They will be evaluated for their need for testing and assisted in obtaining testing if they meet the appropriate criteria.

