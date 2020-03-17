Beginning Wednesday, March 18th, 2020:

Churchill County School District Food Services will provide free breakfast and lunch for all Churchill County School District students and siblings ages 0-18 (no baby food or formula provided).

Meals will include one breakfast and one lunch per day per bag

Meals will be served in bags in a “grab ‘n go” style either in a drive-thru or walk-up method

In order to receive a meal, ALL CHILDREN MUST BE PRESENT (in the vehicle or with their parent).

Dates: Monday-Friday, beginning March 18th through April 3rd Times: Meal pick-up hours of service will be from

7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (one time per day)

Locations: Pick-up locations will include the following: CCHS (#1 Greenwave Circle) – Roundabout

Numa (601 Discovery Dr) – Drop off area

Northside (340 Venturacci Ln.) – Drop off area

Remote Drop-offs for Rural Households: Please see the update locations at this link: http://bit.ly/SchoolClosureUpdates