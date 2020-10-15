Churchill County School District reports a positive COVID-19 test
Churchill County School District reported Thursday a student who attends E.C. Best Elementary School in-person has tested positive for COVID-19.
The district has taken all measures of action related to the safety and well-being of all students and staff in the building and will notify all parties who may have had a primary exposure (per the district and state guidelines) based on contact tracing throughout our system.
The last day the student was present in the building was Monday.