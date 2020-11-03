Churchill County School District reports multiple positive COVID-19 results
The Churchill County School District received reports of multiple students who attend school in-person and have tested positive for COVID-19. The school district said Monday in a release students and staff identified as primary exposures through contact tracing have been or will be contacted by school officials.
The cases identified are as follows:
Churchill County High School
1 student who has been excluded for over 10 days
1 student who last attended on Oct. 23
1 student who last attended on Oct. 25
1 student who last attended on Oct. 27
Churchill County Middle School
1 student who last attended on Oct. 27
The school district said it has taken all measures of action related to the safety and well-being of all students and staff in each building and is committed to providing the most current and verified COVID-19 information available.