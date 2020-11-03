Churchill County School District reports multiple positive COVID-19 results

The Churchill County School District received reports of multiple students who attend school in-person and have tested positive for COVID-19. The school district said Monday in a release students and staff identified as primary exposures through contact tracing have been or will be contacted by school officials.

The cases identified are as follows:

Churchill County High School

1 student who has been excluded for over 10 days

1 student who last attended on Oct. 23

1 student who last attended on Oct. 25

1 student who last attended on Oct. 27

Churchill County Middle School

1 student who last attended on Oct. 27

The school district said it has taken all measures of action related to the safety and well-being of all students and staff in each building and is committed to providing the most current and verified COVID-19 information available.