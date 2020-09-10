Churchill County School District reports positive COVID test

Churchill County School District is reporting a high school student who attends in-person has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the school district said it has taken all measures of action related to the safety and well-being of all students and staff in the building.

The school district has already shared the information with staff and families. Furthermore, the district said it will notify all parties who may have had a primary exposure (per the district and state guidelines) based on contact tracing throughout the system.

The release said the school district will continue to stay active in the cleaning and safety protocols, such as physical distancing guidelines and the wearing of masks. The district also said it will ask families to continue to complete the daily screener and ensure their children understand the importance of maintaining distancing and face-covering usage.