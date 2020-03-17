Churchill County School District update

For the most recent updates, go to this link: http://bit.ly/SchoolClosureUpdates

The Churchill County School District (ChurchillCSD) recognizes the situation regarding COVID-19 is very fluid, with conditions changing rapidly. Therefore, the following actions are being taken to best meet Governor Sisolak’s expectations in these unprecedented circumstances.

● All school employees should continue to work as directed by their site administrator or school principal.

● Most recent updates nationally are to stay home as much as possible and continue to practice social

distancing

Food Services (see attached flyer for all of the details)

● Beginning Wednesday, March 18th , 2020 ChurchillCSD Food Services will provide free breakfast and lunch for all Churchill County School District students and siblings ages 0-18 (no baby food or formula provided).

● Meals will include one breakfast and one lunch per day per bag

● Meals will be served in bags in a “grab ‘n go” style either in a drive-thru or walk-up method

● In order to receive a meal, ALL CHILDREN MUST BE PRESENT (in the vehicle or with their parents).

Food Service Dates: Monday-Friday, beginning March 18th through April 3rd

Food Service Times: Meal pick-up hours of service will be from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (one time per day) Food Service Pick-up Locations Will Include the Following:

● CCHS (#1 Greenwave Circle) – Roundabout

● Numa (601 Discovery Dr) – Drop off area

● Northside (340 Venturacci Ln.) – Drop off area

● Remote Drop-offs for Rural Households–Delivery will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the following

stops:

○ Ok Trailer Park, 4333 Reno Hwy

○ Lynnie Ln at Soda Lake Rd

○ Leetville Junction, (Carson Hwy at Reno Hwy)

○ Fallon RV Park, 5787 Reno Hwy

○ Sand Cholla bus stop, base housing

○ Harmon Junction (Harmon and Stillwater Rd)

○ Solias Rd and Lone Tree Rd

○ Churchill Village, 650 N Maine St

○ Ready Mix, 1550 Auction Rd

○ Doi Dicutta at Reservation Rd

○ Wade Ln at Old River Rd

Student Learning:

Here is the website for information regarding ChurchillCSD school’s online learning plans: http://bit.ly/ccsdlearningfromadistance

● Many important announcements are available on the front page of this website.

● Should anyone have questions throughout the day, please email the teacher directly or call

775-423-5184 (after message, the phone will ring to Selena Gomes’s line) and leave a message.

Messages are checked throughout the day and will be forwarded to the right person who can help!

● Please visit the website above for instructions regarding Learning From a Distance for each school in

the District. Each school has a site which should be checked to gain further information regarding day

to day activities.

● Students should NOT consider the school closure as an extension to Spring Break.

● Beginning Wednesday, March 18, students will begin remote learning via distance teaching methods

available through weekly materials provided on each school’s website homepage or printed packets

available for pick-up from the school’s office.

● Student engagement and participation will be documented.

Students Requiring WiFi Access

The district has posted surveys for elementary and MS/HS regarding the need for internet service. We ask that anyone with internet connectivity or availability of using wireless devices as hotspots please do so during this time. We will begin helping students at the secondary gain access and then move on to elementary students’ households that are still in need.

MS/HS Internet Needs Survey

Elementary Internet Needs Survey

ChurchillCSD plans to have the buses at the following sites from 10:00-11:00 a.m. beginning Wednesday, March 18th and every weekday (M-F) through April 3.

The following bus stop buses are equipped with WIFI and could be used by students to check school emails, log into Google Classrooms and save work as Offline Docs to work at home during the day–Students should open tabs that they need during the day.

Spring Break

In an effort to protect more in-person learning time with students, we will be moving ChurchillCSD’s

Spring Break to March 30-April 3. While we understand that this may cause some difficulties for

families, students, and staff, we believe that this move is the right one for kids! Spring break is NO

longer April 13-April 19.

Please be aware that conditions associated with the school closure may change at any time. More guidance will be provided if the details change.

ChurchillCSD encourages parents to assist in the effort to contain the potential spread of COVID-19 by keeping their children at home, by avoiding large private gatherings (more than 10 people), reinforcing proper hygiene techniques and maintaining social distancing. ChurchillCSD will react to all changing conditions associated with the virus or guidance from governmental agencies.Please continue checking the Churchill County School District website ChurchillCSD.com and our social media sites for further updates.