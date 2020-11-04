Churchill County seeing rise in COVID-19 cases

While Churchill County has remained relatively stable in COVID cases over the last few months, we are now seeing a significant uptick over the last two weeks in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in our community.

Test numbers as of today, Nov. 4

• 104 current active cases

• 2 hospitalizations

• 200 recovered

• 4 deaths

• 58 asymptomatic positives since March

• 308 cases since March

• 9,935 total tests administered

As the case count rises, county officials are ramping up their contact tracing calls to notify people that they may have been in contact with someone who tested positive so that they may take extra precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones.

County leadership urges residents to continue their vigilance against the pandemic by practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering when in public or around those not in your own household and frequently washing your hands.

Churchill County and the city of Fallon continue to offer free, drive-through COVID testing at the fairgrounds on Tuesday afternoons and Thursday mornings for anyone wanting a test. Call 775-423-6695, option 2, by 2 p.m. the day prior to schedule your appointment. While the test itself is fast and easy, results take about a week to get back.

All county COVID numbers and other relevant information related to the pandemic are available on the county’s website at: http://www.churchillcounty.org/covid-19