Churchill County Sheriff investigates homicide of 48-year-old man

The Churchill County Sheriff’s Department is conducting an investigation of a man who was found dead today in a small trailer on Rio Vista Road.

Deputies found the body 48-year-old Sean Erin Green on the trailer’s floor.

Sheriff Richard Hickox said in a statement the CCSO is treating Green’s death as a homicide and further information will be released when it becomes available.

If anyone has information about regarding Green’s death, call the CCSO immediately at 775-423-3116.