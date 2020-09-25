Churchill County sheriff investigating Friday morning homicide

The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday morning death as a homicide.

At about 3:35 a.m., the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on an injured man.

Members of the CCSO and medics from Banner Churchill Community Hospital responded to Sprig Lane, but upon arrival, they found the man had died due to his injuries.

Due to the type and nature of the injuries, the CCSO said his death has been ruled a homicide and the sheriff’s office is conducting an open and active investigation. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the family.

If you know anything or have any information that would assist with this investigation, call the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office at 775-423-3116 or email Cpl. Mike Mathews at mmathews@so.churchill.nv.us