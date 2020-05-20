Churchill County sheriff’s report

On May 12, the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Nevada Department of Corrections advising that Alfonso Pinuelas-Duran, a 29-year-old Hispanic male, had escaped from the Stewart Conservation Camp in Carson City.

The Nevada Department of Corrections reported that Pinuelas-Duran was possibly in the Fallon area near Auction Road.

Responding to the call, members of the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office spotted Pinuelas-Duran walking on the railroad tracks behind Mackedon Concrete near Regan Place and took him into custody.

Pinuelas-Duran was turned over to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office has begun the process of returning to as normal of operations as possible.

If you are going to be entering the Sheriff’s Office for any reason, you will be required to bring and wear a mask unless there is an obvious emergency.

Fingerprints will be done by appointment only on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays during the hours listed below. Upon arrival at the Sheriff’s Office for your appointment we ask that you remain in your vehicle and call 775-423-8083 to let us know you are here at that time we will let you know if we are running behind or are ready for you to come on in.

Total number of people allowed into the lobby will be restricted to four as we strive to maintain the 6-feet social distancing restriction.

For appointments, call 775-423-8083.

Lobby hours will be 8 a.m. to noon with a break for lunch and then reopen 1-5 p.m.

Fingerprint appointments will be set as available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays.

Morning appointments available between 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Afternoon appointments available between 1:15 p.m. until 4 p.m.