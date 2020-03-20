Churchill County Water System announces suspension of water shutoffs

Effective immediately through at least March 30 Churchill County Water System and their utility contractor SPB is announcing that in order to support community efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19,

Churchill County Water System is suspending water service shutoffs, effective immediately, for delinquent payments in the Churchill County Water System service area. This announcement is for the County water system only and does not includethe City of Fallon municipal water system.

As a public utility Churchill County understands our obligations to the communities we serve, and that includes the personal safety of our neighbors through personal sanitation. The county knows a safe and reliable source of potable water is vital for hand washing, surface cleaning, and other measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The policy will remain in effect until at least March 30 and will be reevaluated at that time considering the prevailing COVID-19 conditions. Customers who are behind on their bills are encouraged to bring them current or discuss their options with SPB customer service as the suspension of shutoffs is only temporary.

Maintaining service to our customers is a step the county is taking to support the health and well-being of our customers and communities. The county encourages everyone to read and follow the guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC)to protect themselves and their families.

Contact information for Churchill County Utilities:

Marie Henson

Telephone: 775-428-0264

Email: building-mh@churchillcounty.org

http://www.churchillcounty.org

And for SPB Utilities:

800-706-6531

customerservice@spbutilityservices.comhttp://www.spbutilityservices.com