City announces completion of the New River Substation

The City of Fallon announced Monday the completion and successful commissioning of the New River Substation.

The substation, sitework and feeder design were completed by Tri Sage Consulting, DC Engineering and Lumos Engineering and the contractor was Bodec Electric.

“We are excited to complete this important upgrade to the City’s electric utility infrastructure,” said Mayor Ken Tedford. “This new substation will allow the City to continue providing the safe and reliable electric service that our citizens and businesses expect. We can’t thank Bodec Electric and all of our consultants enough for their work on this important project.”

The new 60/12.5kV substation increases the reliability of the city’s electrical system while decreasing the current demand on the Babb Substation and provides capacity for future growth and development in Fallon and at the city’s New River Business Park.

The city of Fallon has served the citizens and businesses of Fallon with electric service since 1912.