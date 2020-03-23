City closes City Hall to public

The city of Fallon has announced in order to mitigate the possible spread of COVID-19 and to protect its employees and residents, City Hall will be closed to the public effective immediately.

City staff will still be at work and available to assist residents and businesses via telephone or electronic means during normal business hours. City crews will also be at work as they continue to operate and maintain the city’s utilities and other essential service.

“There is nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our employees and citizens,” said Mayor Ken Tedford. “The city continues to prepare, but not panic, and I will continue to implement precautionary measures necessary to protect our employees and citizens as this situation evolves.”

The city encourages residents and businesses to call City Hall with any questions or inquiries. General city questions or inquiries should be made to 775-423-5104; Engineering/Building Department questions or inquiries to 775-423-9863; Police Department questions or inquiries to 775-423-2111; and Municipal Court questions or inquiries to 775-423-6244.

The city also encourages customers to make utility payments by phone, online via fallonnevada.gov/residents/utilities, or by using any of the four utility payment drop locations throughout the city:

• City of Fallon parking lot, S. Carson St.

• Stillwater Plaza parking lot, 2105 W. Williams Ave.

• CC Communications parking lot, 1750 W. Williams Ave.

• CC Communications parking lot, 879 S. Maine St.

Due to the unprecedented nature and fluidity of the current situation, the city of Fallon will monitor the coronavirus on a continuous basis and keep residents informed as the situation evolves.

Continue to monitor the city’s website, fallonnevada.gov; its Facebook page; and/or follow the city on Twitter@CityofFallon for further updates and information.

The Lahontan Valley News will also publish any updated information from the city on its website and Facebook page.