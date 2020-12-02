City, county access to offices

Both the city of Fallon and Churchill County are restricting access to their buildings because of the governor’s concern of the coronavirus spreading in Nevada.

City staff, though, will be available to assist residents and business via telephone or other electronic means during normal business hours.

Residents with questions or inquiries should call (775 area code) 423-5104, engineering/building inquires at 423-9863, police department at 423-2111 and Municipal Court, 423-6244.

Furthermore, the city said crews will also report to work to operate and maintain utilities and other essential services.

The city also encourages residents to pay their utilizes by phone, at fallonnevada.gov/residents/utilities or the following drobox locations: City of Fallon’s parking lot on South Carson Street; Stillwater Plaza parking lot at 2105 West Williams Avenue; CC Communications parking lots either at 1750 West Williams Avenue or 879 South Maine Street.

Residents may also monitor the city’s website (fallonnevada.gov), Facebook page or twitter @CityofFallon for further updates.

Churchill County has restricted access to its buildings.

Residents are highly encouraged to use the county’s website at http://www.churchillcountynv.gov since many options exist for doing business online or via telephone.

Those wishing to “attend” public county meetings are strong urged to join online via Zoom. Meetings, agendas and Zoom log-in instructions for every meeting are listed at the following: http://www.churchillcountynv.gov/37/Agendas-Minutes

Information on Churchill County COVID test numbers and actions regarding COVID-19 may be found at: http://www.churchillcountynv.gov/covid-19 This page is updated regularly as information becomes available.

The Churchill County Library is offering curbside pickup only at this time. Place holds online or call a staff person for assistance selecting materials. Then pickup in the lot or on the porch.

eBooks, eAudios, streaming videos, and eMagazines are available through the library website 24/7.

The library is located at 553 S. Maine St., or on the web at http://www.churchillcountylibrary.org

County office numbers are as follows (775 is the area code):

Assessor’s Office: 423-6584

Building Department: 428-0264

Cemetery: 423-4066

Child Support 423-8423

Clerk/Treasurer: 423-6028

Commissioner’s Office: 423-4092

Comptroller: 428-1414

Cooperative Extension: 423-5121

County Manager: 423-5136

Court Services 423-4222

District Attorney’s Office: 423-6561

District Court 423-6088

Emergency Management 423-4188

Facilities & Grounds: 423-7733

Human Resources: 428-1311

Justice Court: 423-2845

Juvenile Probation 423-6587

Library: 423-7581

Museum: 423-3677

Parks & Recreation 423-7733

Public Works, Planning & Zoning: 423-7627

Public Information Office: 423-2266

Recorder’s Office: 423-6001

Road Department: 423-4133

Sheriff’s Department (non-emergency): 423-3116

Social Services: 423-6695

Banner Churchill

Visitors will no longer be allowed in any Banner Health locations, effective immediately. This includes outpatient and ambulatory locations, such as clinics, urgent cares, imaging centers, surgery centers and occupational health services locations. Although this will be challenging, but Banner Health said it’s committed to take the necessary precautions to protect our patients, health care workers and the community.

Banner Health said the changes are to create a safe and secure environment for its patients and health care workers during the COVID-19 outbreak,

There are three exceptions to the visitor restriction at hospitals:

• Pediatric patients (under the age of 18) may have one adult visitor with them.

• Laboring mothers may have one support person with them.

• Individuals with physical or cognitive limitations or disabilities who require support may have one adult visitor with them.

Visitors are subject to a health screening at all locations to ensure they are not exhibiting symptoms of respiratory illness.

Additional information and resources may found at the following:

• Visit Banner Health’s COVID-19 webpage for the more information about COVID-19 and changes at Banner Health due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

• Banner Health also has an online symptom checker for those who are concerned about their symptoms.