City, county partner to allocate federal CARES Act funds for businesses



More than a quarter-million dollars in federal CARES act funds have been allocated to city and county businesses.

Managed by the Churchill Economic Development Authority, the COVID-19 Business Support Grant program was rolled out last week and businesses located in Fallon and/or Churchill County qualify to receive up to $10,000 of the $300,000 allotment. The grant is first come, first served and the final round of funding will close on Friday at 5 p.m.

The grant funds must be used on personal protective equipment, implementation of workplace redesigns, additional signage, sanitation items, technical assistance and advancements for the business and other items to comply with COVID-19 public health guidelines on safely returning to work and to safely reopen.

Eligible organizations, including non-profits and for-profit businesses, must also be in good standing with all applicable state, city and county rules and licensing. Applicants will also be required to complete a W-9.

Applications are accepted online at http://www.fallonnevada.gov. For information about the grant, organizations are asked to email sara@cedaattracts.com or visit the CEDA office at 448 W. Williams, Suite 103.