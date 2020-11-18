City, county restrict building access

The City of Fallon and Churchill County offices have implemented access restrictions due to the increase of COVID-19 in Nevada.

The city of Fallon and Churchill County are restricting access to their buildings because of the governor’s concern of the coronavirus spreading in Nevada.

The city announced Friday it will close to the public beginning Monday. City staff, though, will be available to assist residents and business via telephone or other electronic means during normal business hours.

Residents with questions or inquiries should call 775-423-5104, engineering/building inquires at 423-9863, police department at 423-2111 and Municipal Court, 423-6244.

Furthermore, the city said crews will also report to work to operate and maintain utilities and other essential services.

The city also encourages residents to pay their utilizes by phone, at fallonnevada.gov/residents/utilities or the following drobox locations: City of Fallon’s parking lot on South Carson Street; Stillwater Plaza parking lot at 2105 W. Williams Ave.; CC Communications parking lots either at 1750 W. Williams Ave. or 879 S. Maine St.

Residents may also monitor the city’s website (fallonnevada.gov), Facebook page or Twitter @CityofFallon for updates.

Churchill County began restricting access to its buildings on Friday.

“Churchill County is doing our utmost to protect the health of our citizens and employees from potential exposure to COVID-19,” said Jim Barbee, county manager. “In order to do this, please call the office you want prior to showing up in person. We are here to serve the public and feel it necessary to implement practices to ensure we are providing the safest possible environment so that we may stay open.”

Residents are highly encouraged to use the county’s website at http://www.churchillcountynv.gov since many options exist for doing business online or via telephone.

Those wishing to “attend” public county meetings are strong urged to join online via Zoom. Meetings, agendas and Zoom log-in instructions for every meeting are listed at the following: http://www.churchillcountynv.gov/37/Agendas-Minutes

Information on Churchill County COVID test numbers and actions regarding COVID-19 may be found at: http://www.churchillcountynv.gov/covid-19 This page is updated regularly as information becomes available.

County office numbers are as follows (775 is the area code):

Assessor’s Office: 423-6584

Building Department: 428-0264

Cemetery: 423-4066

Child Support 423-8423

Clerk/Treasurer: 423-6028

Commissioner’s Office: 423-4092

Comptroller: 428-1414

Cooperative Extension: 423-5121

County Manager: 423-5136

Court Services 423-4222

District Attorney’s Office: 423-6561

District Court 423-6088

Emergency Management 423-4188

Facilities & Grounds: 423-7733

Human Resources: 428-1311

Justice Court: 423-2845

Juvenile Probation 423-6587

Library: 423-7581

Museum: 423-3677

Parks & Recreation 423-7733

Public Works, Planning & Zoning: 423-7627

Public Information Office: 423-2266

Recorder’s Office: 423-6001

Road Department: 423-4133

Sheriff’s Department (non-emergency): 423-3116

Social Services: 423-6695