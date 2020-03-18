City crews fixing main break at Stewart and Carson streets

Carson City Public Works crews are currently on scene repairing a main break near the intersection of Stewart Street and South Carson Street, according to an email.

There is potential for temporary period of discolored water in the area bounded by Curry Street, William Street, Saliman Road and Fairview Drive.

The discoloration is caused by naturally occurring minerals which accumulate in our water system; it is not harmful, the email said.

Please avoid washing light colored laundry if your water is discolored. Any discoloration is expected to clear up in a few hours.

If you have any questions or concerns, call 887-2355.