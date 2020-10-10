City Planning Manager to Speak at Weekly Rotary Meeting

Carson City Planning Manager Hope Sullivan will be the guest speaker at this week’s Rotary Club of Carson City’s meeting. The lunchtime meeting takes place Tuesday, October 13th and guests are welcome. Ms. Sullivan will give an overview of land development in the area, with a focus on residential.

“Residential development in Carson City is a timely topic. People want to know where new homes and businesses are being built” said Rotarian Rich Perry. “Growth, and the challenges and opportunities it brings, is always a hot topic. Hope will have the facts. I expect it to be a lively and informative conversation.”

Sullivan has more than 30 years’ experience in land use planning. She has worked in both the public and private sector in Nevada and several states before being named to her city post. Sullivan holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Lafayette College in Pennsylvania and a Master’s Degree in Regional Planning from the University of North Carolina.

The Rotary Club of Carson City meets every Tuesday at 12:30 P.M. at the Carson Nugget and online. Anyone interested in attending either in person or online should contact Peter Fishburn at pfishburn@charter.net.