City sets hours for trick-or-treat

The only Halloween event in Fallon this weekend is trick-or-treat on Saturday from 6-8 p.m.

The city of Fallon has established a trick-or-treat time for Halloween from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the city, people who want to trick-or-treat this year should wear masks, go with members of the same household, follow social distancing, abide by cleaning and disinfecting protocol and avoid large groups.

As reported earlier, the annual Spooktacular on Maine Street and Churchill County’s haunted house and hay rides have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday is a holiday for state government offices and schools. City of Fallon garbage pickup normally scheduled for Friday is Thursday because of Nevada Day.

Check with your financial institutions to see if they’re open or closed.

Federal agencies are open on Friday including operations at Naval Air Station Fallon.