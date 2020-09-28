Clark, Nye counties keep coronavirus positivity rate near 10 percent

Nevada recorded no new deaths from the coronavirus since Sunday.

The total still stands at 1,585 while the daily positivity rate has again fallen below 8 percent, if only by a tenth.

Despite that, the state added 463 more confirmed cases in the past day along with 27 more hospitalizations and four more people in intensive care. Total confirmed cases stood at 79,191 as of Monday’s report.

Of the new cases, 358 or 77.3 percent were in Clark County and 81 or 17.5 percent in Washoe. The rest of the state reported just 24 new cases.

The cumulative positivity rate for the state is at 9.9 percent simply because Clark and Nye counties, home to well over 70 percent of Nevadans, are both over 10 percent. After those two counties, the highest county rate is in Humboldt County at 9.1 percent.

Carson City’s rate is 3.3 percent and Douglas County’s 3.8 percent. Churchill is at just 2.9 percent and Lyon County 5.3 percent.

Two Nevada counties are meeting two of the three criteria that indicate an elevated risk of the virus. Washoe County is back on that list because its positivity rate climbed to 7.8 percent over the past week. Lyon County was flagged for inadequate numbers of tests performed and its 7.9 percent positivity rate.

Clark County dropped off that list this week for the first time when its positivity rate dropped to 6.7 percent. The cutoff is 7 percent.