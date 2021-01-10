Claudia Saavedra named Realtor of the Year by Sierra Nevada Realtors

Claudia Saavedra



Sierra Nevada Realtors recognized Claudia Saavedra, 2020 Sierra Nevada Realtors president, as its 2020 Realtor of the Year.

The award is given to an individual who participates in state, local and national association meetings and conventions, all while giving back to their local community though charities, service clubs and civic activities. This individual must also display real estate agent spirit in all their dealings and have notable business accomplishments.

“Having served the association during a time of uncertainty and unease, Claudia had a way of keeping the membership together and shedding positive light on every situation. Claudia is the epitome of a leader. Her determination to continue our annual programs and her optimism throughout the year earned her this prestigious award” noted Robert Bartshe, incoming president of the Association.

To learn more, visit http://www.snr.realtor or call 775-885-7200.