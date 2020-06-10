Clearview to be closed Thursday, Friday

Sierra Nevada Construction crews are preparing the roundabout installment phase of the project.The Carson Street project road closure plan for this week was modified Wednesday. The changes include:

Clearview will be closed Thursday, June 11 and Friday, June 12.

Clearview at Carson street on the east side of Carson Street will be closed during work hours and open in the evening, for electric and fiberoptic work.

5th Street to Stewart St: SNC will be performing concrete work; one lane in each direction will be open, the cone zone will remain in place around-the-clock.

Fairview Drive: SNC will be performing waterline work; one lane in each direction will be open around – the – clock.

Rhodes to Appion: SNC will be performing multi-use path work; one lane in each direction, the cone zone will remain in place around-the-clock.

Appion Way to Clearview: SNC will be performing electrical work. To include traffic lane shifts and driveway closures.

Construction is subject to weather conditions.