Clerk’s office issues voting requirements

close up of political voting pins for 2020 election on white

election voting pins for 2020

Voter registration deadlines

• Oct. 6: Voter Registration Deadline

Last day to register, update registration, or change party affiliation for the General Election by mail or by appearing in person at the Churchill County Clerk’s Offices. Also, last day to register or update registration at State Agencies (DMV, Welfare etc.)

• Oct. 7-15: Online Voter Registration only

Voters may register, update registration or change party affiliation for the General Election on the Secretary of State’s Internet Site http://www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov.

• Oct. 16-29: Online Voter Registration & Updates

Voters may register, update registration or change party affiliation online but will have to appear in person to vote. Voters must provide a valid Nevada Driver’s License or Nevada Identification Card and proof of residency.

• Oct. 17-30 and Nov. 3: In person Voter Registration & Updates, same day in-person registration, registration updates, or party affiliation changes at the polling location during vote center hours. Voters must provide a valid Nevada Driver’s License or Nevada Identification Card and proof of residency.

Mail-In Ballot Replacement

• The last day to request a replacement mail-in ballot is Oct. 27.

Mail-In Ballot Return

• If returning ballot in person, ballots must be received in the Clerk’s Office by 7 p.m. on election day (Nov. 3). Ballot can be returned to Clerk’s Office or to the County’s drop box.

• If returning ballot by mail, ballots must be postmarked on or before election day and received in the Clerk’s Office on or before the seventh day after election day (Nov. 10)

In Person Voting Options (Social Distancing and masks required)

• Early Voting – Churchill County Administrative Complex, 155 N. Taylor St.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Monday, Oct. 19 – Saturday, Oct. 24

Monday, Oct. 26 – Friday, Oct. 30

• Election Day – Location To Be Determined, Tuesday, Nov. 3

• Online: http://www.registertovotenv.gov

Questions? Contact the Churchill County Clerk’s Office

• Phone: 775-423-6028

• Email: elections@churchillcounty.org