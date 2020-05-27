Clerk’s office open for primary voting

Elections 2020 Card with Bokeh Background

Elections 2020 Card

The Churchill County Clerk’s Office has received more than 2,500 mail-in ballots for the June 9 primary election.

The Clerk’s Office encourages voters to mail in the ballot they received using the postage paid envelope provided. If you have not received your ballot, contact the Clerk’s Office at 775-423-6028 or visit http://www.registertovotenv.gov to update your voter registration.

The Clerk’s Office will be open for extended hours. The extended hours period will be limited to same-day registration with provisional ballot voting, in-person mail-in ballot deliveries, and issuing replacement ballots.

Churchill County will not have electronic voting machines in use for the 2020 primary election. Only paper ballots will be issued.

The extended dates and times for primary voting are:

Wednesday, May 27 – Friday, May 29 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 30 — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, June 1 – Friday, June 5 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 9 (primary election day) — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For additional information on this year’s voting, go to https://www.churchillcounty.org/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/1323

A virtual Candidates Night was conducted last week and sponsored by the Churchill County Republican Central Committee along with The Fallon Post, Lahontan Valley News and Lahontan Broadcasting. The historic Fallon Fraternal Hall & Community Center hosted the event, and the 90-minute session was broadcast over KVLV-AM n KKTU-FM. The Fallon Post’s Rachel Dahl and the Lahontan Valley News’ Steve Ranson served as moderators. Each candidate answered questions pertaining to the role of commissioner and on the future of Churchill County. Questions have been pared down to six for each candidate.

In District 1 Challenger Justin Heath is facing incumbent Harry “Bus” Scharmann, both Republicans. The winner of the primary election will serve as commissioner for the next four years.

Their views on the issues can be found at https://www.nevadaappeal.com/news/commissioner-candidates-for-district-1/.

Two Democrats and two Republicans are seeking Carl Erquiaga’s seat in District 3. Erquiaga is termed out and cannot seek re-election.

The Democratic candidates are Keith Boone and Kelli Kelly, while the two GOP candidates are Michael “Mick” Casey and Gregory S. Koenig. The top Democratic and Republican winners will then face off in the general election in November.

Go to https://www.nevadaappeal.com/news/churchill-county-commission-district-3/ for their views on the issues facing Churchill County.