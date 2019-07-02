Coalition hosts domestic violence trainings

The Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence welcomes Rebecca Cline, MSW, ACSW, LISW-S, prevention programs director from the Ohio Domestic Violence Network and founding member of the Ohio Sexual and Intimate Partner Violence Prevention Consortium, for a statewide series of trainings July 15 and 17 to 19 in communities across Nevada.

Regional trainings, provided annually by NCEDSV, provide equal education by various facilitators to all statewide provider programs and help to promote accessible services for all survivors in the state of Nevada.

Cline, who is directly accountable for Ohio’s DELTA FOCUS (Domestic Violence Prevention Enhancements and Leadership through Alliances Focusing on Outcomes Communities United with States), a local, statewide and national primary prevention or intimate partner violence initiative funded by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, brings 30 years of experience in prevention programs to the training curriculum.

“Preventing violence in our communities means dismantling inequities that allow it to thrive,” Judy Henderson, NCEDSV training coordinator, said. “Together through this training, we will explore working within our communities to reduce economic disparities as a strategy for prevention and supporting survivors of sexual and domestic violence.”

Registration and continuing education units are complementary to all NCEDSV members, and $25 for non-members. Registration is available at the following links:

9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. July 15, Las Vegas – Register here

The Center 401 S. Maryland Pkwy., Las Vegas

9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. July 17, Elko – Register here

Great Basin College 1500 College Parkway, Elko

9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. July 18 Winnemucca – Register here

Humboldt General Hospital, 118 E. Haskell St., Winnemucca

9 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. July 19, Reno – Register here

Regional Public Safety Training Center, 5190 Spectrum Blvd. Reno

Registration runs through July 8. Cancellations received after July 8 or participants who have not canceled and do not attend will be charged the full $25 fee. Non-program members’ training fees will not be refunded. For more information, contact Katarina Pulver, NCEDSV technical training specialist, at programtr@ncedsv.org.

This training is supported by the Nevada State Division of Public and Behavioral Health through grant no. NUF2CE002475 from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Its contents are solely the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of the Division nor Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is also supported by the Administration for Children and Families, Family Violence Prevention and Services grant no. 1801NVSDVC. Its contents are solely the responsibility of the presenters and do not necessarily represent the official views of the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act.