Cold outside? No worries — try these indoor activities to get your blood pumping

Physical activity is an important component of optimum health and wellbeing.

The National Institute on Aging suggests 30 minutes of physical activity daily to help improve endurance, strength, balance and flexibility. If you’re new to physical activity, check with your doctor before starting a new exercise regimen.

During the fall and winter seasons, shorter days and cold temperatures may make exercising indoors more appealing. Here are some indoor activities for cool weather that won’t break the bank and offer a variety of choices to stave off boredom:

Swimming

The Carson City Aquatic Center has both an indoor pool and a therapeutic warm pool, as well as a weight room facility that are all open year-round.

The center offers lap swimming and open swim Monday through Saturday, and aquatic exercise classes are also scheduled throughout the week. For more information, call the Carson City Aquatic Facility at 775-887-2242.

The Carson Valley Swim Center in Minden offers a warm-water therapy pool, lap swimming and water exercise seven days a week, and a designated water-walking lane in its indoor pool. For information, call 775-782-8840.

Indoor walking, jogging and running

The Carson Mall is a great place to walk indoors at no cost, or check out the Carson City MAC Multi-Purpose Athletic Center‘s indoor 1/8th mile walking/jogging/running track.

The MAC is open seven days a week, except for certain holidays. For information, call 775-887-2339.

Dancing

Dancing provides both mind and body health, and requires little in the way of equipment. Just a clear floor space and some music, and you’re good to go.

Start with a slow song to warm up muscles and joint, and stop to catch your breath if you feel winded. Dancing with a group or a partner also offers social benefits.

The Carson City Senior Center offers dance classes, line dancing, evening social dances and a host of other fitness activities throughout each month. Visit carsoncityseniorcenter.org or call 775-883-0703.

Join a gym

Many fitness clubs have senior rates and offer classes designed for people over 50. Silver Sneakers is a fitness program for seniors that may be included in your Medicare Advantage plan.

Classes are offered by certified instructors at several facilities in Carson City and the Carson Valley, and Silver Sneakers also has an app with easy to follow videos. Visit silversneakers.com for more information.

Exercise videos or online streaming

If going to the gym is intimidating, exercise DVDs or online streaming services are a fun way to exercise indoors, and offer a wide variety of activities to choose from.

YouTube.com can be searched for free videos, but be sure to find videos from reputable sources like the National Institute on Aging. Also, eldergym.com has free videos online and DVDs to order.

Courtney Warner is executive director of the Carson City Senior Center.For more information, visit http://www.carsoncityseniorcenter.org or call 775-883-0703.