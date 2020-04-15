Comfort from pets in trying times

Ruby is an adorable five-year-old Kelpie-Heeler mix. She is a sweet playful girl who loves walks and running in the yard. She enjoys being with men, women and most dogs. Ruby is looking for a loving home. Do you have room in your heart for this sweet girl? Come out and take her for a walk.

CAPS

Watson here and I can tell that my mom and dad are anxious; because I’ve been getting so much attention it’s disturbing my beauty rest. I just lay down for an afternoon nap and the next thing I know someone wants to brush or pet me. I figured I better check into this.

With a little research, I found a study conducted by Washington State University. Scientists there found that playing with or petting an animal increases levels of the stress-reducing hormone oxytocin and decreases production of the stress hormone cortisol. I’m a stress buster deluxe!

Oxytocin, a hormone associated with social interactions and affection, is sometimes referred to as the “love hormone.” Oxytocin levels rise in humans when they engaged in friendly interactions with their dogs. The calming effect of oxytocin makes people feel happy and in turn, dogs feel happy too.

This happiness loop is self-reinforcing and by looking into your dog’s eyes you can actually switch on the happy rush. It’s a real win-win situation for everyone. We are quite good at reading human emotions, so when stress levels go up, I move in for a hug. I believe in hugs not drugs.

The good news is that having a pet to comfort you can help bring down blood pressure, elevate your mood, and gets you moving. Speaking of moving, taking your pet for a stroll around the park not only clears the brain it also gets your whole body feeling better.

Heart researchers found that the patients who recovered most quickly from a heart attack were people who owned animals. They also maintained their health longer. I hope you have a BFF to snuggle up to, but if you don’t, there are some stress busters at CAPS waiting for warm, happy homes.

Watson XOXO

IN NEED OF

Items for the CAPS annual garage sale. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Aluminum cans. If you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we will come get them. You can also drop them off at CAPS.

Folks who need free spaying/neutering for dogs or cats. We still have funds from Maddie’s but this is a limited time program. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Everyone to sign up for Chewy pet food delivery. The details are below.

SHOUT OUT TO

All the folks who have made appointments to visit CAPS. Thanks for keeping us safe. Paws applause to you!

To all the CAPS workers and volunteers who selflessly give of their time to keep CAPS going during our present crisis. Our hearts go out to you!

All the folks who have signed up for AmazonSmile. A pooch smooch to you!

COME SEE US

CAPS is open, by appointment only, for adoptions, SNAPS, and food pantry. We cannot accept volunteers until further notice. Call 775-423-7500.

CAPS will not be at Walmart because all public events have been cancelled. We’ll let you know when we can return.

DON’T FORGET

April Pet Holiday: National Pet First Aid Month.

You can open an account with Chewy and reference; CAPS in the order. CAPS will receive $20 directly into the operating account with your first $50 order. Chewy offers quality food and free two-day delivery on orders over $50. Check our Facebook page, Churchill Animal Protection Society, for more details.

To donate directly to CAPS on Facebook by just hitting the donate button. You are our guardian angels, and we thank you for your support!

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS’ mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS’ phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS’ email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to “Like” CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer. Email jkwmil@outlook.com.